K-pop group Girls Generation’s Taeyeon makes comment about her weight

Taeyeon's weight loss was seemingly due to constant schedules and the reunion for Girls Generation

Taeyeon from the K-pop group Girls Generation recently made a comment about her weight during the Japan leg of her tour The ODD of LOVE. While chatting with fans, she claimed that bananas were her favourite snacks while being on tour.

She complimented the bananas in Japan, saying: “Japan’s bananas taste good. I’ve been eating them this entire tour…the staff sent me various items as gifts, and I ate the bananas one by one at the hotel.”

She then discussed a topic that has concerned her fans for a long time: her weight, or more specifically, the rapid decline in her weight. The weight loss was seemingly due to constant schedules, the reunion planned for Girls Generation and then her testing positive for Covid-19.

One fan expressed their concern, writing: “Is Taeyeon okay? Why is she so thin? This is concerning I'm worried about her. Taeyeon fans please give her lot of love and support and ask her to take care of herself cuz I'm concerned. She's lost too much weight since I saw her last time in SMTOWN Tokyo.”

However, she happily noted that she had actually gained some of her weight back. “In fact, I gained some weight and my members really love it. Mom, I eat really REALLY well. So, please don’t worry about me at all. Instead, take care of yourself first! Hwaiting. I love you!”