Kris Jenner skips foundation and false eyelashes for holidays in Italy

The momager Kris Jenner was spotted in a no-makeup look enjoying the holidays with her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Kris, who is known for mind-boggling makeup looks looked flawless as she opted to show off her real skin and ditched online filters, foundation, and false eyelashes.

The Hulu star was snapped wearing a halter-neck dress that she paired with a black shawl.

Her earrings matched her bracelet and black shades were being used by her to protect her eyes.

( Image: Cobra Team / BACKGRID)

The snaps show her dining in alfresco along with her partner and the couple was accompanied by businessmen Davin Geffen and Michael Kives along with their partners.

Her cheeks were flushing in the unedited snapshots, reports Mirror.

( Image: Cobra Team / BACKGRID)

Michael, co-founder and managing partner of K5 Global, has dined with Kris previously as well, as he was recently spotted at Kendel Jenner's 818 tequila events.

Kris Jenner was later seen beside her daughter when they went to Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Puglia.

Kris has been under heavy fire from critics for over-editing her pictures for social media. She and her family are accused of editing their faces in their Hulu show.

Taking to Reddit, one of the fans wrote, "I had no idea that u can use filters when video graphing".

Another wrote, "Can you guys believe they use filters on the show? I am in such disbelief."