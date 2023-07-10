Prince Harry has ‘completely cut off’ Buckingham Palace

Royal experts and fans have started to speculate upon Prince Harry’s ‘cut ties’ with the Royal Family, given that he seems to have left ‘no way back home’.

These allegations against Prince Harry and his decisions have been presented by royal expert Matt Wilkinson.

He started the entire conversation off by saying, “As with the fact that William and Harry didn’t appear together for the Diana Award, Harry not attending his best man’s [wedding] is quite a symbol that he’s just cut off his life back in the U.K.”



He even went as far as to tell OK, “They’ve got nowhere to live, so where would they be — the Premier Inn round the corner?” because “they don’t have a base here in the U.K., and they’re worried about security.”

For those unversed, these accusations have come shortly after royal historian Gareth Russell chimed in with his own thoughts on the matter.

At the time he is slated to have said, “[The Sussexes] don’t seem to have much interest in returning at the minute unless it’s for legal — not royal — court appearances!”