Johnny Depp honors daughter Lily-Rose with blazer personalized with her name





While performing with his band Hollywood Vampires at London's O2 Arena, Johnny Depp, the 60-year-old actor, gave a heartfelt tribute to his daughter, who is an actress and a model named Lily-Rose.

Despite his hectic schedule touring with his bandmates, including Vince Furnier and Tommy Henriksen from Alice Cooper, and Joe Perry from Aerosmith, Depp demonstrated to his fans that his family remains his top priority by wearing a blazer with his daughter's name embroidered on the lapel.

The customized jacket not only had Lily-Rose's name on it, but also included additional designs such as a skull, an anchor, and some brief quotes.

Depp, who is the father of 24-year-old Lily-Rose from his previous relationship with French actress Vanessa Paradis, wore a blue striped sweater vest and a camouflage shirt underneath the jacket.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star completed his outfit with black trousers and an assortment of rings, necklaces, and chains. His long hair flowed freely under a distressed beige fedora hat, with a bandana tucked underneath.

Depp is reportedly proud of his daughter Lily-Rose for her controversial role in the "torture porn" series, The Idol. Despite the uproar over her topless scenes and explicit masturbation scene, Depp believes that the controversy is a testament to her acting abilities.

Lily-Rose plays the lead role of singer Jocelyn in the HBO series, who meets the mysterious nightclub owner Tedros, portrayed by The Weeknd, after suffering a nervous breakdown on tour