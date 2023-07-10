Kim Kardashian is draped in luxury while attending Dolce & Gabbana show

Kim Kardashian can be seen modelling the gown with off-the-shoulder detailing and a tied waist

Kim Kardashian looked like the definition of luxury as she attended the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda fashion show in Pulgia in a statement plum gown. The 42-year-old posted a series of photos to her Instagram that displayed the flowing gown.

In one of the photos, she can be seen as she models the gown with off-the-shoulder detailing and a waist tied together with a belt. To leave all the attention for the gown, she matched the dress with a pair of nude heels.

She accessorized with a pair of gloves as well as a glittering silver ring on her finger as well as dainty earrings. Alongside the gown, her main statement piece was a diamond necklace with a chunky purple sapphire at the front.

Her brunette tresses were pulled up in a half ponytail as they flowed over her shoulders for an effortlessly chic look. She opted for a classic makeup look with a smoky eyeshadow giving a dramatic effect.

Another one of the pictures showed her as she turned her back to the camera and stood over a terrace, showing off the long train of the dress. She tilted her head slightly to the left while the scenery stretched out behind her.

One close-up shot displayed her makeup look while another showed her posing with her mother Kris Jenner who also attended the event.