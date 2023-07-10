Kriti Sanon reportedly looks out for 'bigger house' in Bandra

Kriti Sanon is currently busy shooting for 'The Crew' with Kareena Kapoor and Tabu

Dilwale actress Kriti Sanon has decided to look out for a bigger home in Bandra.

At present, Kriti is living in an apartment in Andheri on rent. Therefore, she has now decided to buy her own house, which should be comparatively bigger than the one she is living in right now.

Sources informed Pinkvilla that the Mimi actress has begun hunting for new homes. She has looked up a few properties in Bandra.

“Kriti has actively started to look at some properties in Mumbai, as she intends to own a larger space. She has seen some properties in Bandra, however, she is open to other key locations in the city as well. She should zero in on one asset soon”, added sources.

On the work front, the Shehzada actress is gearing up for her first collaboration with Shahid Kapoor in a romantic drama. She is currently busy shooting for an ambitious project titled The Crew with Kareena Kapoor and Tabu.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon has also launched her production house under the name Blue Butterfly Films. She has also announced the first film, Do Patti, which is going to be made under her production company.