Meghan Markle, Prince Harry pal reacts to Israeli military’s violence against Palestinian children

Meghan Markle, Harry pal reacts to Israeli military’s violence against Palestinian children

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s pal Misan Harriman has reacted to military detention of Palestinian children, saying “Children don’t belong in military prisons”.



Misan turned to Instagram and said, “Palestinian children are being detained by the Israeli military and experiencing ongoing violence and abuse.”

He revealed, “(Children) Forcibly taken from their homes without warning

“Blindfolded and hooded – they don’t know where they are going or when they will be home.”

The photographer further said, “(Children) Unable to see their families, and are interrogated without their family or a lawyer to sit with them.”



The royal couple’s pal urged the authorities to stop military detentions. “It doesn’t have to be like this. The military detention of children must stop. #NoMoreExcuses #NoChildDetained #stopmilitarydetention.”

Misan’s remarks came amid reports of Palestinian children arrested by Israeli forces facing immense emotional and physical abuse.