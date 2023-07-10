Shah Rukh Khan goes bald in 'Jawan' teaser: Watch

'Jawan' is going to release on September 7

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s has opted for a no hair look to portray his character in Jawan.

The teaser, called as the prevue by the makers, will give viewers mixed flavours including action, thriller, fun, and suspense.

Jawan teaser shows Khan performing multiple roles as he is seen dressed as a soldier, a bandaged avenger, and a bald person.

Besides him, Tamil actors Nayathara and Vijay Sethupathi are also visible in the teaser; meanwhile, Bollywood diva, Deepika Paduone can also ben seen in a cameo.

Earlier today, the Pathaan actor shared the teaser of his much-awaited film on Twitter along with a caption that read: “Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye, Ready Ah? #JawanPrevue Out now.”

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is directed by Atlee, who has previously directed three blockbuster Tamil films, namely Theri, Mersal, and Bigil. All the films starred Vijay in lead roles.



This time, Atlee has collaborated with Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment to make another blockbuster film, produced by Gauri Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is going to release on September 7 in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.