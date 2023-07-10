Amber Heard can have her own success if she leaves behind Johnny Depp trial: Expert

Amber Heard hopes to get more movie post her comeback with small budgeted film In the Fire almost a year after losing defamation trial against ex Johnny Depp.
The Rum Diary star is also set to return Mera in superhero film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom opposite Jason Momoa despite public backlash.
In a recent interview with Deadline, the controversial star said, "I'm in control for the most part of what comes out of my mouth.”
“What I'm not in control of is how my pride in this project and all we put into this film can be surrounded by clips of other stuff,” she added.
"So let's get the elephant out of the room then, and just let me say that. I am an actress. I'm here to support a movie. And that's not something I can be sued for."
A source also reported to People Magazine that Heard is optimistic about her future as she prepares to move ahead in her Hollywood career.
Speaking to Insider, public-relations expert, Sheffer appreciated Heard’s comeback strategy, adding that it's important for the public to see "Amber Heard, actor, not Amber Heard, litigant."
"Your comeback from these types of situations is as good as your performance," the expert added. "People are very forgiving."
He continued, "There is nothing to gain by rearguing or relitigating her dispute with Johnny Depp."
The PR guru also noted that Depp’s big comeback with French movie Jeanne du Barry would not prevent Heard from forging a new path.
"I think they can both have their own success," he said, adding that the exes have to leave the trial behind and "remind people of why you became famous, which is that you have some kind of talent.”
Kourtney Kardashian shares sweet tribute for daughter Penelope Disick on 11th birthday on Instagram
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s pal has just weighed in on the couple’s chances of divorcing
Huma Qureshi was last seen in 'Double XL' with Sonakshi Sinha
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to US back in 2020
Lily Collins and her filmmaker husband Charlie McDowell met in 2019, and tied the knot in 2021
The singer kept fans at the Park Stage waiting for half an hour