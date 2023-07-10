Lana Del Rey tenders apology to fans over her late arrival at Glastonbury

American singer Lana Del Rey is offering an apology to her fans after her controversial Glastonbury gig

The singer, 38, kept fans at the Park Stage waiting for half an hour beyond her scheduled start time, then bizarrely blamed the fact she was getting her hair done for her tardiness - only for her hairdresser to appear on stage to finish tending to her tresses as she sang.

As she sat down to perform, her hairstylist came on stage to comb out her elaborate updo and let her locks loose.

The star's set had been due to end at 11.45pm, but was still going on more than 15 minutes later and because of the site's curfew her microphone was then cut mid-performance as she sang White Mustang.

American recording artist Lana has now spoken out about the incident admitting at London’s BST Hyde Park on Sunday: 'Sorry about that.'