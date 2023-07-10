Kylian Mbappe criticizes PSG as "divisive" club in revealing interview

(FILES) Paris Saint-Germain´s CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi (L) and French forward Kylian Mbappe (R) give a press conference at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on May 23, 2022.—AFP

Kylian Mbappe, the talented French striker, has voiced his concerns about his current club, Paris St-Germain (PSG), describing it as a "divisive" team. The remarks come at a time when doubts are mounting over Mbappe's future with the French champions. In an interview with France Football magazine, the 24-year-old expressed his thoughts on PSG's divisive nature.

Mbappe, whose contract with PSG is set to expire in 2024, has informed the club that he will not be signing a new deal, raising questions about his long-term commitment to PSG. According to reports, Mbappe said, "I don't think playing for PSG helps much because it's a divisive team, a divisive club."

In response to Mbappe's stance, PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has made it clear that the club will not allow the striker to leave on a free transfer once his contract expires next summer.

Having joined PSG from Monaco in 2017, Mbappe has become the club's all-time leading scorer. He has played a crucial role in PSG's success, including winning five Ligue 1 titles and helping the team secure their 11th league title last season. However, the club has faced repeated disappointment in their pursuit of Champions League glory, with their latest campaign ending in the last 16 against Bayern Munich.

Reflecting on the team's performance, Mbappe commented, "We did our best. The decisions regarding the team, squad organization, and club management should be discussed with those in charge."

PSG recently appointed Luis Enrique as their new head coach, replacing Christophe Galtier. This change comes at a time when PSG is undergoing a period of transition, with the departure of Lionel Messi to Inter Miami and uncertainties surrounding the future of Neymar.

With Mbappe openly expressing his concerns and the contract negotiations at a standstill, the coming months will be critical in determining the direction of Mbappe's career and PSG's future.