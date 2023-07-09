Haris Rauf shares picture with wife in cricket stadium

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has recently welcomed his wife Muzna Masood Malik home after days-long wedding events this week.
The 29-year-old fast bowler shared a thread of pictures on his Instagram account with a heartwarming caption as he embarks on a new journey of his life.
Taking to the photo-and-video sharing app, Haris posted three pictures from the wedding events — mehndi, rukhsati and reception. "It’s always been you!" wrote Haris along with a heart emoji.
The pictures show the newly-wed couple dressed up for the wedding events. One of the pictures, which was taken on the day of the reception, is taken in a cricket stadium.
Haris tied the knot with his wife in a Nikah ceremony last year in December while the rukhsati took place this month.
The wedding festivities for the fast bowler kicked off with a fun night filled with exuberant dance and qawali.
As the events for the couple's wedding officially began, several videos from the qawali night surfaced on social media. Later, a mehndi event was held followed by rukhsati and a reception ceremony.
Haris wore a black sherwani on the rukhsati while Muzna donned a red-coloured lehnga with gold embellishments. The pair matched on the reception day as the bowler wore a cream-coloured coat and paired it with black pants while the bride wore a light-pink lehenga with silver work.
Social media users went gaga over the newly-wed duo as they both looked beautiful in all the events.
