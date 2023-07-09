Chris Chalk makes directorial debut with gripping thriller ‘Our Deadly Vows’





Our Deadly Vows, a new horror-thriller, takes a festive gathering of friends and turns it into a dark and twisted tale. The movie is currently playing in theaters in a limited release. Actor Chris Chalk, known for his roles in When They See Us and Perry Mason, directs and stars in the film alongside his wife, K.D. Chalk, marking his directorial debut.

“Our Deadly Vows tells the story of four couples celebrating the one-year wedding anniversary of their close friends, Chance and Grace (Chris Chalk, K.D. Chalk),” the synopsis reads. “The intimate gathering quickly turns into a firestorm of tumultuous relationships and ultimately, murder. As guests begin to meet their untimely ends one by one, survivors must navigate a game of escape, kill or be killed as they try to uncover who or what knows their secrets—and wants them dead—too.”

Chris Chalk has an impressive acting resume, including roles in the Academy Award-winning film 12 Years a Slave, Kathryn Bigelow's Detroit, and the Fox TV series Gotham, set in the DC universe, in which he portrayed Lucius Fox for a total of 78 episodes.

In their joint statement about the movie, Chris and K.D. Chalk said: “While Our Deadly Vows is a mix of thriller, drama and horror, at its heart, it’s a love letter to the diverse communities we are part of as well as those we support.”

“We’re honored to be able to bring both emerging and familiar faces to the screen and behind the scenes, and we can’t wait for our audiences to see themselves reflected in a new and exciting way through these performances.”