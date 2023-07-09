Elizabeth Olsen reveals thing she’s ‘most grateful’ for with husband Robbie Arnett

Elizabeth Olsen got candid about the the simple and sweet relationship she shares with husband Robbie Arnett.

In an interview with People Magazine, the WandaVision star, 34, described the perfect day with her beau when there not working.

The Marvel actress noted that they take joy in doing the simple things that couples normally do. “Coffee, walking in the garden, journaling and then gardening,” shared Olsen. “And going to the grocery store and figuring out what to make for an early dinner. Reading in the afternoon, making a cocktail and cooking. That’s my favourite, favourite day.”

Olsen has been quite tight-lipped about her love life. In fact, she surprised fans when she called Arnett her “husband” during a June 2021 interview with Variety after they had been together since 2017.

Arnett added that after three years of marriage, the two “can talk about anything, and it’s very, very comforting to kind of tackle anything together.”

Even though they keep the details of their relationship private, Arnett is no stranger to the spotlight, and has been working in the entertainment industry for years.

Moreover, the couple have also co-authored two children’s book with their first best-seller being Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective, followed by Hattie Harmony: Opening Night.

In the interview, Olsen insisted that she’s “most grateful” for Arnett’s “humour. He makes me laugh every day, easily before noon.”

To which Arnett quipped, “Yeah, that was my goal setting out, to figure out how to make her laugh once a day.”

He added, “And I haven’t had to do it intentionally. I can’t tell if that’s a bad thing or a good thing.”