Chad Michael Murray teases gender of his third child with Sarah Roemer

Chad Michael Murray teases the gender of his third child with Sarah Roemer

Actor Chad Michael Murray, who recently shared the news of expecting his third child with his wife Sarah Roemer, has dropped a hint about the baby's gender.

Just one day after announcing the expected arrival of their baby, the 41-year-old TV star seemingly gave a hint about the baby's gender.

This revelation came through an Instagram reel packed with family photos and videos shared on Saturday.

Murray shared a photo of her wife standing alone with showing off her baby bump, he captioned the post, " We travel this world as a little wolf pack - this baby's been everywhere already and she's not even outside yet:)", apparently revealing that the couple is expecting a girl, reports People magazine.

He continued, "Thank you mama for our pack - literally (power emoji) (heart emoji) (power emoji).

He also made it clear that the family of 5 won't be holding back any travel plans once the new addition arrives.



'I can hear it now- Uhoh, here come the Murray's (laughing emoji) #babynews #baby #baby#3'.

The song What a Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong played over the reel.



The reel he shared was packed with adorable and sweet family snaps. It began with Roemer being kissed by Murray on the cheek.

The 38-year-old Roemer is married to 41-year-old TV star, Murray, since 2015.

They welcomed their first child, a baby boy in 2015 and also share a daughter who was born in 2017.