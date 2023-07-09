King Charles gets ‘grim repeat’ of history following Princess Diana’s popularity

King Charles has never really had a spotlight shine on him that would put him in the centre and despite taking on al lead role in the monarchy ‘nothing has changed.

According to royal expert Daniela Elser, the monarch has seen a “grim repeat” of history as his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton takes up the attention, like his ex-wife Princess Diana did during their royal engagements.

In her comment piece for News.com.au, Elser writes that in the “Charles famously grumbled when his Disney princess wife Diana attracted adoring crowds by the tens of thousands while he moped about in his beige safari suit.”

She then described, that in the ’90, after he separated with Princess Diana, “things devolved such that the couple seemed locked in a permanent death match for the public’s hearts and minds.”

Even after the death of his ex-wife, “Charles did not get a real go at being the star, what with Princes William and Harry turning out to be serious bits of all right who fell out of Mayfair nightclubs and got themselves photogenic girlfriends.”

Elser opined that the “last 40 years is testament to what a mess things become when various factions inside the royal tent, intentionally or otherwise, eclipse those higher up the line of succession.”

“The last 12 years of the union of William and the world’s most famous part-time accessories buyer has only seen their star glow brighter and brighter,” Elser continued.

“For Charles’ entire life, there has always been someone in his family more interesting, more glamorous, more photogenic, or better able to sell newspapers than himself.”

The royal expert claimed that the monarch “might have enjoyed better and better approval ratings in recent years and higher and higher favourability with the hoi polloi but still, he was only just part of the ensemble cast of the royal family, never the leading light.”

She surmised that “even now he is King, that has not really changed.”