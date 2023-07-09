Kris Jenner shares unseen photos of granddaughter Penelope on her 11th birthday

US reality TV star Kris Jenner delighted fans with unseen photos of her granddaughter Penelope, who turns 11 on Saturday, to celebrate her birthday.
Posting unseen photos of Penelope on Instagram, Kris Jenner said, “Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter, Penelope!
“You are such a bright, smart, talented, creative, kind, sweet, thoughtful, and amazing girl and I’m so so proud of you!!! You are the best granddaughter, daughter, cousin, sister, friend and niece.”
She further said, “I love you so much my precious girl and I thank God for you every single day!!! I can’t wait to watch you grow and to make more cherished memories together. I love you Lovey.”
Kris also tagged Penelope's parents Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick in the birthday post.
Scott and his former girlfriend Kourtney share three children together.
King Charles reportedly ‘grumbled’ when Princess Diana ‘attracted adoring crowds by the tens of thousands
Kourtney Kardashian showcases her baby bump on Threads, Mark Zuckerberg's new social media platform
Kim Kardashian stuns in a bold pink outfit, including see-through pants, during a beach bike ride
Jonathan Bennett surprises local high school students during their production of the iconic film "Mean Girls"
Many royal experts noted that Kate Middleton was the most talked about royal than Charles after his coronation ceremony
Joan Collins opens up about her love life, discussing her penchant for younger partners