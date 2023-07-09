UFC 290 results: Volkanovski retains featherweight belt in fight against Rodriguez

Australian martial artist Alexander Volkanovski retained the featherweight title while outperforming his Mexican opponent Yair Rodriguez in a third-round technical knockout at the UFC 290 on Sunday.
Impressing with his grappling, the defending champion kept Rodriguez pinned to the canvas, landing consistent blows.
Rodriguez seemed to make a comeback during the third round of the fight but the Australian landed a counter right hook along with follow-up blows before dumping the interim champion to the canvas.
The win also kept Volkanovski undefeated in the division.
“I’ve got to be honest: Throughout camp, there was a bit of fear there – for over his striking and how dangerous he is. That’s the honest truth," Volkanovski said.
After successfully defending the featherweight belt, Volkanovski said he wants to go for the lightweight title again.
In the co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja became the new UFC flyweight champion after beating Brandon Moreno by split decision. It was a great fight since the spectators were not sure who would come out on top till the match was over.
Main Card
Alexander Volkanovski def. Yair Rodriguez via TKO in round three
Alexandre Pantoja def. Brandon Moreno via SD
Dricus Du Plessis def. Robert Whittaker via TKO in round two
Preliminary Card
Robbie Lawler def. Niko Price via first-round KO
Tatsuro Taira def. Edgar Chairez via unanimous decision
Denise Gomes def. Yazmin Jauregui via first-round TKO
Alonzo Menifield def. Jimmy Crute via sub (guillotine)
Vitor Petrino def. Marcin Prachnio via sub (arm triangle)
Cameron Saaiman def. Terrence Mitchell via first-round TKO
Jesus Aguilar def. Shannon Ross via first-round knockout
Esteban Ribovics def. Kamuela Kirk via unanimous decision
