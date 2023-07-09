Helen Skelton makes her mind to shift from marital home once shared with Richie Myler 

Helen Skelton has made her mind to shift her kids to a new house as she has reportedly put their family home up for sale once shared with her ex-husband Richie Myler
The television presenter, 39, announced her split from England and Leeds Rhinos rugby league star Richie, 33, in April last year.
A source told the Mirror: 'Helen has moved on with her life and feels it’s time to start with a clean slate.
She’s put the house they shared on the market and is looking for a new place she can move to with the kids in the coming months.'
Since his split from Helen, Richie has gone on to have a baby with new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill, 32, the daughter of Leeds Rhinos president Andrew.
Former Strictly Come Dancing star Helen and Richie married in 2013 and moved into their Yorkshire property together seven years later.
The ex couple poured cash into a various renovations on the property until they split last year.
Months later, Helen - who is mother to sons Ernie, eight, Louis, five, and 16-month-old daughter Elsie who she shares with Richie - appeared on Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House and said she'd 'sold a load of stuff' as she cleared her life out.
It comes after Helen enjoyed a break with her girlfriends, sharing photos of her island hopping trip on Tuesday as she celebrates her upcoming 40th birthday.
