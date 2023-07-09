Vanessa Kirby shares her 'Mission Impossible' fan moment

Vanessa Redgrave's performance inspired Vanessa Kirby in 1996's 'Mission Impossible'

Vanessa Kirby went on full character as she studied her on-screen mother, played by Vanessa Redgrave in the original Mission Impossible.

In a chat with Digital Spy, Kirby said, "I remember on Mission: Impossible Fallout talking to Chris [McQuarrie, the director] and Tom for hours about how they were so inspired by the TV series, and that's how the idea came around, but that they always wanted to remember that was the source material," she explained.



"There's a history with it and a legacy that they're building on. It's very much the same heart of it. It's totally retained that.

"What I find incredible about it is that you have Ethan Hunt, he's in the centre, he's been the common denominator in every movie, and it's so strange to think that Vanessa Redgrave played my mother and he did that incredible scene with her in the car where she's really playing with him. I watched it a thousand times to try and remotely emulate what she did."

Kirby plays White Widow, Max's daughter, helmed by Vanessa Redgrave in the first film.

Her co-star Pom Klementieff said she thought Kirby and Redgrave were relatives, given how identical their performances are, "It's crazy what you did. At some point, I really thought they were from the same family. I Googled it at some point."

"Well, that's the nicest compliment, thank you," Kirby responded. "It would be a dream because she's one of my heroes.