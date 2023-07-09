Tom Sandoval secures allies as he enters 'Vanderpump Rules' S11?

Tom Sandoval claimed to get reunited with his estranged friend

Vanderpump Rules cast members declared their position on Tom Sandoval before even season 11 shoots began, seemingly forcing him to spring allies in hostile show: enter Tom Schwartz.

The TomTom owner claimed everything is fine with his business partner, adding, "We are cool; I just saw him today," the Daily Mail reported.



But on the contrary, the pair's recent conversation caught on camera signalled something else.

At a restaurant, a fan recorded the pair in a tense conversation and shared it on social media with the caption, "Boots on the ground for Tom v Tom fighting about their bar."

Earlier, Sandoval was set to encounter one problem in the next Vanderpump Rules season 11: No Allies.

"No one in the [VPR] cast is in touch with Sandoval," an insider close to the cast told The Messenger, adding the TomTom owner's best friend, Tom Schwartz, also included in the list.

Meanwhile, according to the report, Raquel Leviss' return to the show is still unconfirmed.

A bird chirped to the outlet that the 28-year-old is negotiating with the reality show's team as she is yet to check out from the mental health treatment facility.

Interestingly, Ariana Madix will return in the upcoming season while the reality star also declared her position about filming with the alleged cheaters.

"I have no interest in speaking to either of them," she told Today with Hoda and Jenna in May.

"I don't have anything to say," she stated.