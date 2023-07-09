Bianca Censori triggers 'jealousy' in Kim Kardashian on Kanye West?

Kim Kardashian's last years with Kanye West can be unfortunately called 'tumultuous', at best.
But, now, a new lady in the face of Bianca Censori has walked into the controversial rap star life, and the improvements were visibly public.
This abrupt change for betterment in Ye might arouse jealousy in the fashion mogul as she couldn't restrain the Donda hitmaker from his eccentric shenanigans during their marriage, according to a relationship expert.
Talking to The Mirror, Kendra Capalbo LICSW, licensed sex and couples therapist at Esclusiva Couples Retreats, said, "It might be difficult for Kim to see Bianca receiving the version of Kanye that she had expressed a desire to have back—a more stable version.
Kim has publicly acknowledged the challenges and emotional turmoil of the last few years of their relationship, and she might feel envious that Bianca seems to be experiencing a more balanced side of Kanye, similar to the person Kim initially fell in love with."
Adding the 42-year-old may not like "to hear people close to Kanye stating that Bianca is the best thing for him.
If Kim has hints of a saviour complex, which is plausible considering her past comments about being his 'clean up crew' throughout their relationship, it might be difficult for her to witness someone else seemingly becoming a better match for Kanye."
