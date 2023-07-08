Joy Ride star Ashley Park reflects on her love life

Ashley Park has recently reflected on her love life, saying she’s in “a great place”.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, Park, who is busy promoting her new movie Joy Ride, did not want to disclose her boyfriend’s name but knowing herself made a lot of difference in her relationship.

“I was always that person who wanted to give all of myself to other people, and that's what made me feel fulfilled,” said the 32-year-old.

The Emily in Paris actress stated, “I don't want to be that person who is now not able to be there for other people.”

“But then I realise the people that I care about, whether it’s my boyfriend or my friends, will never penalise me for not giving all of myself to them,” explained the actress, noting, “They want to protect me as much as I want to protect them.”

Gushing over his secret boyfriend, Park mentioned, “I've just never been with someone so supportive.”

“And not supportive like, ‘Oh, that's so cool for you,’ but who genuinely feels happiness when I do,” she added.

Meanwhile, Park also emphasised on the importance of having “strong circle of friends” to keep her happy during her struggling period.

“The people who really understand and love and support this version of myself are the people that I want to be around,” she shared.

Park disclosed that her besties include Emily costar Lily Collins and actress Florence Pugh, in addition to her Joy Ride buddies.

“When we are able to be together every four or five months, even if it's just at the Met Gala, we make that our catch-up session. Lily and Flo are amazing examples of that. And for me, those are quality friendships. Quality over quantity,” she concluded.