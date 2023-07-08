Jimin from BTS is praised by SHINEee’s Taemin

They became friends when Suga and J-Hope from BTS ended up introducing Jimin to Ha Sungwoon

Taemin from the K-pop group SHINee recently showered his close friend Jimin from BTS with praise. The two have been close for a long time and are also friends with Kai from EXO and Ha Sungwoon and Timoteo from HOTSHOT.

They became friends when Suga and J-Hope from BTS ended up introducing Jimin to Ha Sungwoon who had him join their group of friends. Soon after, they all became popular as “The Paddingz Friendship.”

During a recent live broadcast, Taemin brought up Jimin after the two filmed a challenge for SHINee’s song Hard.

“Jimin is such a good friend. He has such good energy. He is also really talented. There might be people who think the same as me but, his style of dancing, and the sense of artistry that he prefers, have many similar aspects to mine. Of course, he’s also really talented… I mean, this is what I think anyway. I think that we match well in those aspects, and if you get along, I think you tend to have good chemistry.”

Both Taemin and Jimin are from the 3rd Generation of K-pop and they are both often called the best male dancers from their generation.