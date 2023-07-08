Fern Britton reflects on her time at 'This Morning' and rules out turning back the clock

Former This Morning host Fern Britton has recently provided an update on the possibility of her return to the show, as well as shed light on the current state of her friendship with Phillip Schofield.

The pair hosted the morning show of ITV from 2003 and 2009 and were good friends until a backstage fallout resulted in Fern announcing plans to quit.

Their deteriorated friendship resurfaced when Fern revealed that she was checking on her fellow former This Morning star Eamonn Holmes, who has clearly expressed his dislike of Scholfield, reports Mirror.

In an interview with Good Housekeeping, she said that they were involved in the show and were mates back then but, they 'don't speak anymore'.

Regarding her return to the daytime show, as Phillip is gone.

She said, "I don't think that I'd be able to turn the clock back. It wouldn't work that way. My time at This Morning was marvelous and I adored the 10 years I was there but I feel you should never look back."

Phil left the show after confessing to an affair with a male colleague when he was still married.

Fern also revealed that she was 'shooting the breeze' with Eamonn Holmes, which raised eyebrows among her following.

Despite being loved and admired as part of the show, Fern decided against participation in the 25th or 30th-anniversary celebrations of the show after leaving the show.