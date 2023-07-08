Ming-Na Wen pays tribute to CoCo Lee, voice of Mandarin Mulan, following tragic passing

Ming-Na Wen, the actress who portrayed Mulan in the English-language version of Disney's animated film, is grieving the loss of a fellow Mulan actress. The family of CoCo Lee, a 48-year-old Hong Kong-born singer, announced this week that she passed away in the hospital on Wednesday. Lee's death followed a suicide attempt on Sunday.

Apart from her successful music career, Lee was renowned for lending her voice to the Mandarin-language version of Disney's beloved animated film, Mulan, released in 1998. On Instagram, Wen, who voiced Mulan in the English-language version, expressed her heartfelt tribute to Lee on Thursday.

"I just learned about the passing of CoCo Lee. I am shocked. She was only 48," shared Wen, who is 59 years old. "What a horrible loss for our #Mulan family. She was a tremendous talent—beautiful and vivacious."

Wen further added, "RIP, Coco. Condolences to her family, friends, and fans."

In June, Wen commemorated the 25th anniversary of Mulan's debut and took to Instagram to express her gratitude. She wrote, "When I stepped into the recording booth to voice #Mulan, I never imagined how much she would mean to me and the world... I am forever grateful to be part of her legacy."

