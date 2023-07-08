Kate Hudson shares adorable snaps from family vacations in England

Kate Hudson shared adorable snaps from her family vacations in England as she spent time with her three kids, Ryder, Bingham, and Rani.

'England lately,' the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star captioned the photo dump post adding #homeawayfromhome as a hashtag.

In one of the photos, the blonde beauty snuggled up with her kids as they watch Lizzo perform.

The stunning How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days star went makeup-free in several of the photos wearing her long blonde tresses loose and wavy around her shoulders.

In a video the star included in the England photo dump, Kate happily rode around on a green bicycle on the streets of London.

Keeping busy during their London stay, Danny and Kate were spotted dancing to Bruce Springsteen during the iconic musician's three-hour set at Hyde Park.

The couple who share a daughter Rani together have been engaged since 2021.