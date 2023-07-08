Michelle Yeoh feels ‘deeply saddened’ over the loss of ‘bright star’ Coco Lee

Michelle Yeoh has recently revealed she felt “deeply saddened” after the tragic death of Disney star Coco Lee on July 5.
Lee reportedly took away her life at 48, her older sisters announced earlier this week and said in a statement that she was battling with depression.
Yeoh reminisced the songwriter for her voice of Mulan in 1998 Disney animated movie. The Hong-Kong songstress also performed at 2001 Oscars.
Yeoh, who starred in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, posted throwback photo with Lee on Instagram.
“I am deeply saddened that we have lost a bright star,” wrote the 60-year-old.
The Everything Everywhere All at Once star stated, “Coco was the first Chinese to perform at the Oscars, her song A love before time from Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon was nominated for Best Original Song. We were so proud and always will be.”
“You and your beautiful voice will be missed. RIP my dear… Heartfelt condolences to Coco’s family and all who love you,” concluded the actress.
It is pertinent to mention that Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon won four awards at the Oscars in 2001 including the Best Original Score.
