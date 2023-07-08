Taylor Swift reunites with ex as ‘I Can See You’ video releases

US singer and songwriter Taylor Swift reunited with former boyfriend Taylor Lauter as she announced release of her ‘I Can See You’ video.



Taking to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously, the Bad Blood singer said, “WELL. SO. I’ve been counting down for months and finally the ‘I Can See You’ video is out.”

“I wrote this video treatment over a year ago and really wanted to play out symbolically how it’s felt for me to have the fans helping me reclaim my music.”

‘I Can See You’ video stars Swift’s ex boyfriend Taylor Lauter and Joey King and is directed and written by Taylor Swift herself.

Swift said, “I had my heart set on @joeyking, @taylorlautner and @helloimpresleycash starring in it. Joey and Presley had been in the video for ‘Mean’ when they were 9 and 13 and they are back and so ridiculously bad.!!

“Taytay is INCREDIBLE in this (didn’t have a stunt double!) and shout out to @taylautner for being so awesome to hang with on set. The Tale of 3 Taylors I always wanted to direct fight scenes/a heist storyline and had the most incredible time plotting this out with my amazing DP @selajon. So proud of this one.”