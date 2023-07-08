Newly-wed Naomi Watts makes stylish appearance with husband in Paris

Newlywed Naomi Watts makes stylish appearance with husband in Paris

Naomi Watts turned heads with her stylish appearance with her husband Billy Crudup as they arrived at their hotel in Paris on Friday amid Fashion Week.

The newly-weds, who tied the knot three weeks ago at a New York City courthouse, cut low-key figures as they entered the swanky Ritz Paris lobby.

Naomi, 54, looked stunning in a chic white mini-dress that featured black criss-cross lace detail at the neckline.

Slipping her feet into sandals she shielded her eyes behind circular shades and styled her blonde tresses straight.

The Oscar-nominee toted her essentials in two bags as she completed the look with simple jewellery.

As for Naomi's husband Billy, also 54, the American actor dressed casually in a slate grey shirt and chinos.

Their sighting comes after Naomi shared a number of stunning wedding photos of herself posing with a white bouquet, which she revealed had been purchased from a local deli, on Instagram last month.