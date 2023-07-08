Mod Sun reflects on breakup with ex Avril Lavigne in new song ‘Strangers’

Mod Sun is still reeling five months after his split with ex-fiancée Avril Lavigne as he he releases a new break-up song.

The musician, 36, dropped his new song, Strangers, on Friday, July 7, 2023, which directly references the beginning and end of their engagement and Lavigne’s subsequent high-profile relationship with rapper Tyga.

In the song the singer, whose real name is Derek Smith, reflects on how he met the 38-year-old Girlfriend singer, and quickly grew close.

“I remember loving you before we ever met / Saw you on a TV then I met you through a friend / Then I started talking to you on the internet / Went from strangers to lovers to strangers again”

Lavigne and Mod Sun were first romantically linked in February 2022, and later got engaged in April of the same year.

Mod Sun then notes that he “didn't know about” his partner's “past life” throughout the seemingly blissful start of their romance.

Just two days after he kicked off his God Save the Teen tour on February 19, 2023, a source confirmed to multiple outlets that the two have called off their engagement.

Mod Sun’s rep, however, told the outlet the same day, “They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed, that’s news to him.”

The break-up news had come one day after the Lavigne was spotted hugging rapper Tyga at Nobu in Los Angeles. In the weeks that followed, Sk8er Boi singer and the rapper packed on the PDA while attending the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party in Paris. They were also spotted locking lips outside the venue.

Mod Sun seems to reference photos of Avril kissing the rapper in his song, “Our first fight / I saw your true colours, your bad side / Pictures on the internet you can’t hide / Soon as I go out of state, I’m out of mind.”