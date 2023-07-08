Idris Elba's intense drama 'Hijack' claims top 3 spot in streaming

Apple's latest thrilling series, Hijack, has quickly gained fandom securing a spot on Apple TV Plus in the streaming top 10 at number three.
Moreover, according to recent statistics from Reelgood, the Idris Elba starrer Hijack holds the third position among the most popular shows in streaming this week, trailing only behind The Bear and Marvel's Secret Invasion.
The show adopts a real-time format, reminiscent of the successful series 24, with each of the seven hour-long episodes corresponding to an hour of the flight's duration. The initial episodes, which are also produced by Idris Elba, have received positive reviews, boasting an impressive 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Apple's TV Plus platform also features another noteworthy drama in the top 10, Silo. This gripping series explores the lives of the last surviving members of humanity, who inhabit an underground bunker to escape the desolate world above.
The mysteries surrounding the creation and purpose of the Silo often lead to fatal consequences for those who seek answers.
Prince Harry has just been accused of ‘acting and pretending’ in front of the entire world
Betta St. John was originally named Betty Jean Striegler and was born in Hawthorne , California
Steve-O reveals that he pulled the same stunt 20 years ago as well
Joe Jonas was seen beaming as he hugged Joel
The Princess of Wales was at the tennis match
Iris Law drops jaws in mini dress at the first day of London’s Wireless Festival