Salma Hayek celebrates Instagram milestone in style

Actress Salma Hayek has given a perfect treat to her fans as she celebrated a new milestone on Friday.



The 56-year-old actress took to Instagram to share her bikini workout video alongside a sweet message to her fans as she reached 25 million followers on the platform.

The Desperado star wrote in caption: "I can’t believe it, 25 million followers! Thank you soo soo much to every single one of you."

She added: "Seeing as you all like my bikini pictures the most, here’s a bikini work out for you all. I hate exercising – but I love to celebrate good moments dancing in the water."

The actress continued. "I am genuinely moved and grateful for all your love & support."



The video showcased the Magic Mike’s Last Dance actress smiling from ear to ear as she took a dive into a pool wearing a multi-patterned two-piece swimsuit. Many fans took to the comment section to praise Hayek.

Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy wrote: "You. Are. Absolutely. Ridiculous."

"Let’s get her to 50M asap," Drake added.