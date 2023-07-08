Marvel star shares 'Shang-Chi' sequel fate amid Jonathan Majors drama

Simu Liu revealed 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' will release after 'Avengers: Kang Dynasty'

Simu Liu admitted his knowledge about Shang-Chi 2 was limited when he revealed some updates about the film, probably due to Marvel being in a quandary after the Jonathan Majors controversy.

In an AMA on Threads, the Barbie star confirmed the sequel fate is up in the air due to different circumstances.



"Was told it would follow Avengers," Liu continued. "But that keeps pushing back due to circumstances beyond my control. Hope to have more concrete news to share soon."

The studio's next big offering Avengers: Kang Dynasty, was put under question after its lead star Jonathan Majors was accused of domestic violence.

The much-trumpeted film was pushed back from May 2025 to May 2026.

Jeff Loveness is penning the script for Kang Dynasty, and director Shang-Chi filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton will helm the film.

Interestingly, Shang-Chi 2 reported goes on the floor, but after the Majors' fiasco, the film might have been delayed longer than expected.

"Going into a sequel feels exciting," Liu talked about the film last year.

"We're getting to revisit some things, but also show the viewer new things. We'll deliver all of the amazing action that we were celebrated for on the first movie, but then also hopefully explore new sides of Shaun's character and the characters around him," he continued.

"That is, of course, if we can still afford Michelle Yeoh. She's on top of the world and just the queen of everything."