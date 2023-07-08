Kate Middleton faces heat of 'upstaging' King Charles?

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton’s show-stopping engagements are allegedly pushing King Charles III out of the headlines.

The Princess of Wales' public appearances are reportedly drawing way more attention than the newly crowned monarch's engagements.



Some royal critics have been expressing their "concern" for last few weeks that Charles will be "overshadowed" and "eclipsed" by his daughter-in-law.



This situation most notably occurred during the 74-year-old monarch's Scottish coronation, where he was presented with the Crown of Scotland at St. Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh on July 5, 2023, when Kate and William made a head-turning entry.

Some media outlets claimed that King and Queen Camilla received less coverage than might have been expected on their big day in Scotland. In a grim repeat of what happened after Charles’ actual coronation back in May.

The media coverage of his Scottish ceremony was not breathlessly focused on the country’s newish King, but on his glamorous daughter-in-law instead.

The day after the Edinburgh ceremony, of the nine major national newspapers in the UK, only one actually had a photo of Charles on the front page – and then it was a group shot featuring him with the Queen, Kate and William, the Duke of Rothesay.

Even after waiting more than 50 years to take the throne, Charles isn’t even getting his spotlight moment, according to news.com.au.

King Charles was booed during a recent visit to Scotland, says Sky News host Caroline Di Russo.

'They had a vote and they voted no, this is the irony of it,' she told Sky News host Chris Kenny.



'They're yelling about him not being a King – you had the opportunity, and you went 'nah actually we'll stay in the union'. 'You made…

Undoubtedly, the crowds turned out in Edinburgh on Wednesday to line the Royal Mile as he received the Honours of Scotland, aka a tartan-lite coronation of sorts.



Aa an added bonus, there was only a handful of fluoro-clad republicans who turned up to slightly sour the pip-pip, pro-regal mood.

Previously, the Princess of Wales took center stage at the Chelsea Flower Show, and some feared her appearance had overshadowed that of King Charles. Royal sources are reportedly “alarmed” that the sovereign’s first visit to the event as monarch seemed to have been dampened by Middleton’s appearance, the Daily Mail revealed.

However, royal expert Kate Mansey said that with the Chelsea Flower Show in particular, Kate Middleton “was not competing” with her in-laws.



"I think she’s a great model for the monarchy [and] for the royal family, and they appreciate that," Kate Mansey said, adding, "They wouldn’t have had her there if they didn’t think it would be brilliant, so I think there’s a way they can all exist. A bit of glam and glitz from Catherine [is welcome]. There’s room for everybody."