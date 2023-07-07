Kevin Costner’s estranged wife calls increased child support offer ‘inappropriate’

Kevin Costner increases his offer of child support but estranged wife Christine still deems it 'inappropriate'

Kevin Costner has raised his offer for child support, but his estranged wife Christine remains dissatisfied with the proposed amount, as per court records.

Christine, 49, had originally requested $248,000 per month as child support for their three children - Cayden (16), Hayes (14), and Grace (13).

In recent legal documents, Christine deems Costner's revised proposal of $51,940 per month as "completely inappropriate."

She contended that the requested sum was still insufficient for maintaining the children's accustomed standard of living, and also asked that the actor cover their additional expenses such as private-school tuition, extracurricular activities, sports costs, and healthcare expenditures.

The former handbag designer who is presently unemployed, approximates the actor's monthly income from the previous year to be $2,043,241.

"Although Kevin has vast wealth and extraordinary income, he apparently expects his children to live far below his economic circumstances when they are with their mother," Christine's lawyers wrote.

"While he resides in his $100 million-plus beachside compound and spends at least $240,000 per month on himself (with the children with him about 40% of the time), he thinks that his wife and their children should live on only 20% of that amount."

Now Christine’s side says they "believe that $217,300 is the correct figure because, historically, the children have spent far more time with Christine than with Kevin due to Kevin’s out-of-town work schedule."