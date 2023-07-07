Actress Jane Adams slams 'Feminists' for ignoring testimonies of safety on 'The Idol' set

Actress Jane Adams has recently criticized 'feminists' for continuously asserting allegations of exploitation against female actors on the set of the HBO series, The Idol.

Despite the actresses who were part of the production, such as Lili-Rose Depp, Da'Vine Joy, and Adams herself, openly denying these claims, the feminists have persisted in making their accusations.

Variety reports Adam saying, "What amazes me is that no one is listening - I have not seen that before in all my days, such dogged 'we refuse to change the narrative'."

She continued, "I especially want to say to all the feminists, 'Go f**k yourself'. All those who I worked with are refuting your claims but you are not listening. You are not listening."

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Adams said, "I love the show."

'I don't really care anymore because these days, you have to almost apologize to certain people for your likings and dislikings.'

Adams added, "Free speech is a license to offend, period, full stop."

HBO series The Idol became controversial even before its streaming when an investigative report by Rolling Stone in March claimed that the set of the series was exploitative.

Female actors have quashed the claims made in the report and assured that they felt safe during the making of the show.

Actress Depp declared the director of the series Sam Levinson as the best director she's ever worked with.

She added that the director listened and made her feel comfortable.

The Idol is available to be streamed on Max.