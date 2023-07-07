Ellie Simmonds’ fans in tears after adoption reveal

Ellie Simmonds' documentary shows her dealing with her disability and her journey to find her birth family

Fans of Ellie Simmonds were left emotional as they watched her reveal how she was labelled to be “evil” and stupid” after she was born with dwarfism. She also revealed how she was given up when she was only ten days old because of that reason.

Her documentary Finding My Secret Family shows her as she deals with her disability and her journey to find her birth family after finding out about her adoption. In the documentary, Ellie explains how devastated she was when she found out her birth mother wished she had died after being born due to misinformation provided by medical professionals.

The information sheet given to her mother claimed that children born with dwarfism “tend to be muscular and acrobatic, which is perhaps the reason for them traditionally being involved in the circus and other forms of theatre.”

It continued: “Children have to deal with being stared at and laughed at by other children. Indeed, there are those with normal height who equate short stature with evil and stupidity.”

One viewer commented: “Wow just wow! Tears and snot throughout! Can't believe the information ur birth parents were given and that wasn’t that long ago! Thank you for sharing your journey!”

Another person shared their thoughts, writing: “Watching #elliesimmonds documentary & it is so heartbreaking. Also, the fact she was born in 1994 & the medical sheet her birth parents got about people with dwarfism. Like they are "stupid" and "evil" & would be in the circus. Truly disgusting.”