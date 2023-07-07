Dakota Johnson channels Italian sophistication in Versace black dress

Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson embraced the summer season by donning a form-flattering little black dress.

Johnson showcased her impeccable style during a glamorous event in Milan, where Martini celebrated its 160th anniversary. The star-studded occasion witnessed Johnson radiating Italian chic with her elegant all-black ensemble.

For the event, Johnson opted for a black satin dress from Versace's autumn/winter 2023 collection, as reported by Vogue. The dress, a modified version of its original design showcased in Los Angeles, perfectly complemented Johnson's fashion aesthetic.



Johnson paired the dress with Bulgari's Serpenti pavé-set diamond and white gold cuff bracelet, diamond earrings, and black leather Versace pointed-toe slingback heels, all en vogue this summer.

The phenomenon of the little black dress traces back to 1926 when Chanel introduced it through an illustration in American Vogue. This knee-length black dress became instantly synonymous with the renowned Parisian fashion house. Since then, other leading fashion brands like have reimagined the iconic piece, infusing it with their own style.