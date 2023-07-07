Game-changing finale sets stage for season 2 of scifi series 'Silo'

Game-changing finale sets stage for season 2 of 'Silo'

The first season of Apple TV+'s science fiction series Silo, based on Hugh Howey's book series, concluded with a game-changing finale that revealed the truth about the Silo and what lies beyond.

Excitingly, Rebecca Ferguson has confirmed that filming for Silo season 2 is currently underway and is not impacted by the writers' strike, as scripts were prepared in advance.

Ferguson expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming season, stating that it will delve into darker themes and offer a compelling continuation of the story.

"I’ve read the books, but I also know that we deviate a bit from the book to be able to create the narrative that we need to do the show, so I wasn’t sure where [showrunner] Graham [Yost] was going with it. Once I got to that, my head went, “And then what?” I called Graham and went, “Season 2, what’s happening?” He was like, “I haven’t pitched it yet to Apple.” I was like, “I don’t care. What’s happening?” I’m always 10 steps ahead. But I’m in it right now. We’re shooting [season 2], so I’m very excited."

She highlighted the growth of her character, Juliette, as she adapts to the outside world, drawing parallels to a chimpanzee being released from captivity and experiencing the joy, curiosity, and sadness of newfound freedom.

While the release date for Silo season 2 has yet to be announced, fans can expect a more intense and captivating continuation of the series. The first season of "Silo" is available for streaming on Apple TV+.