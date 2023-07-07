Eva Longoria turns heads in hot pink mini-dress

Eva Longoria showed off her toned figure in the dress as she paired it with perspex stilettos

Eva Longoria looked as stunning as ever as she donned a hot pink mini-dress while enjoying her time in Marbella, Spain. The 48-year-old showed off her toned figure in the dress as she paired it with perspex stilettos.

She was spotted as she made her way to Mamzel for a dinner show outing at Finca Besaya. The dress included a plunging neckline along with front tie detailing for the waist.

Her brown tresses were in loose waves as they fell over her shoulders and she elongated her legs with a pair of clear heels. She completed the look with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Eva Longoria was seen early on in the day as she took on her tiring workout while she stayed at the Puente Romano Beach Resort in Marbella. The former Desperate Housewives star donned a blue sports bra with matching bottoms and white sneakers.

Her personal trainer Grant Roberts discussed her workout habits with Hollywood Life in 2019. “She rolls out of bed. There's no make-up on her. She looks like a million bucks. She's always happy. She puts the work in. I've never seen her in a bad mood. She's super generous. I mean, she is superhuman, I don't know how else to explain it. Eva [responds] well to traditional old school weight training with some unique angles and movements.”