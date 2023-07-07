Millions react to Prince William, Meghan Markle viral video

Millions of royal fans have reacted to Prince of Wales Prince William and his sister-in-law Meghan Markle’s viral video after it was posted on TikTok.



Prince William seemingly snubs Meghan during Christmas 2018 and the video of it has gone viral on social media.

The video circulating on social media after it was uploaded on TikTok shows Prince William appeared to brutally avoid making eye contact with Meghan Markle.

The video was posted with caption, "Remember that Christmas where Meghan kept trying to catch William's eye and chat to him but he was having none of it?"

It quickly racked up more than 2.4 million views and nearly 50,000 likes.

King Charles, Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie can also be seen in the video.

According to a report by Mirror, it was only Meghan Markle’s second traditional royal gathering at Sandringham.

However, the eagle-eyed royal watchers are sure they can detect some kind of tension between Meghan and William.