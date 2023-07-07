Cardi B flashes a dazzling smile amid security guard drama

Cardi B flashed a dazzling smile as she turned heads on Thursday for a fun-filled night out amid Paris Fashion Week.

The rapper, 30, showed off her jaw-dropping curves in a plunging green satin dress with pink butterflies printed across it and two sparkling silver strap embellishments.

She gave herself a few extra inches in a pair of bright pink heeled sandals as she smiled and posed for the cameras.

Cardi styled her glossy brunette tresses in a straight fashion across her shoulders and accessorized her look with a glittering silver necklace.

She accentuated her striking features with lashings of mascara and a dramatic touch of eyeliner to complete her eye-catching look.

Cardi also took to her Instagram Stories to give a glimpse of her very lavish accessory as she showed off her £5,200 rhinestone Balenciaga handbag.

The I Like It hitmaker headed out to enjoy a fun-filled night in the French capital with her pals, complete with a swanky pasta dinner.

She later partied with her friends in the club as she celebrated the release of the music video for FendiDa Rappa's new track Point Me 2.

Meanwhile, she certainly saw the funny side as she was carried to her waiting car by her burly security guard after attending Gaurav Gupta's Paris Fashion Week show on Thursday.

