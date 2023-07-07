Kim Kardashian ends feud with Kourtney, accepts her mistake: 'I'm sad and sorry'

Kim Kardashian finally apologised to her sister Kourtney Kardashian and accepted her mistake after having a face-to-face conversation about Dolce & Gabbana drama.

During the recent episode of The Kardashians, the Poosh founder said Kim promoting the brand at her nuptials with Travis Barker stole the “specialness" of the event.

In a confessional, Kourtney said, “It feels awful that my sister used my wedding as a business opportunity. She chose the money over me — that’s why she never truly asked me.”

“It’s not that she forgot to ask me or thought that I wouldn’t care. I think she wouldn't have known what to do if my answer was no,” she added.

“I have to talk to her and explain it to her. I just want her to be happy for me. It was too big of a moment for her not to be proud,” the mother-of-three continued.

Speaking directly to her sister, Kourtney said, “When I chose my designer for the wedding, which there was like other options, but that one felt really authentic to me because we go there every summer for five years, it's the life that I live, living la dolce vita with ice creams and paparazzi and all the things that was like eventually your campaign.”

After subtly accusing Kourtney of copy her wedding and taking a dig at her noting that people thought her wedding was “sponsored,” Kim finally offered her apologies.

"I could tell you a million things that would make it make sense, and you could tell me a million things that would make it not make sense. But all of this is beside the point because it happened, and we are where we're at," Kim said.

"There's nothing else I could say. I totally understand. I hear you. I'm sorry. I'm sorry that my choices put us in this situation. I'm happy for the experience, but I'm sad and sorry that that experience hurt you.

“Because that's not what I would ever want to do or ever want to make you feel that way. And I'm sad that me choosing to do this would hurt you or our relationship,” the reality TV megastar added.

In response, Kourtney said, "Thank you for apologizing and acknowledging it."