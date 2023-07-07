'Gadar 2' director Anil Sharma clears the air about alleged fight Ameesha Patel

'Gadar 2' is sequel to the 2001 film 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel

Director Anil Sharma has finally spoken up over her rumoured fight with Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel.

While talking to Pinkvilla, Sharma called the reports false.

He stated: “There have been talks about fights between Ameesha Patel and me but let me tell you, there is absolutely no issue between me and Ameesha Patel.”

“The reports are false. I am busy with the post production of Gadar 2 right now and I don’t know why people are writing negatively about us.”

The Veer director went on to say: “We have had a bond for over 22 years now and will continue to exist. There is no questionability on professionalism by Ameesha.”

“All is well, and it’s just chatter. I am excited for the film and at the moment, my entire focus is to get the film ready. There is no fight with Ameesha, and it’s all love and affection between us.”

Besides clarifying his equation with Patel, the filmmaker also spoke about the upcoming film Gadar 2, which is a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

“There is insane interest for our film. I have always maintained, Gadar is not just a film but an emotion for entire country. We have worked very hard to create a unique experience and we don’t want to break any heart.”

“We have worked with so much positivity and want to release the film in the right way on August 11. We don’t want to be impacted by any negativity.”