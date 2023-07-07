'Spice Girls' have 'got something in works', says Mel B

'Spice Girls' pop band was formed in 1994

Spice Girls singer Mel B confirmed that all the ladies will be reuniting again for something exciting.

Mel, who is currently in Australia shooting The Masked Singer, revealed that the girl gang has something exciting coming up. Not just that, but this time Victoria Beckham will also be joining the gang.

In a statement, the 48-year-old actress told the Daily Telegraph: 'We are doing something together as the Spice Girls, and it has always been me kind of championing everybody together.”

She further revealed: 'But this time it was actually Victoria that was saying, "come on, let's all do something".

In 2019, the famous pop gang had a reunion, in which Victoria’s absence was largely felt. Fans were upset and disappointed. But this time, it’s actually her idea to reunite and do something together, reports the Daily Mail.

Spice Girls, the popular girl gang, was formed in 1994 and consisted of five members namely Mel, Victoria, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Melanie C. The girl gang witnessed a great peak of their career in the 90s as they succeeded in selling 100 million albums globally.

However, the band broke up in 2000, allegedly because of some feuds that emerged between the group members.

Spice Girls performed one last time as a five member band in 2010 at the Olympics, which were held in London.