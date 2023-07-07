Sarah Ferguson shares daughters' 'scary' reaction to cancer

Sarah Ferguson is talking about her family's reaction post her cancer diagnosis.
The Duchess of York exclusively spoke about her experience with the illness on the latest episode of the podcast Table Talks.
Speaking about the reaction of her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, she added: 'She explained how her daughters had responded to the news: "I think it's scary for any family member out there, you really start to look at your own demise. It's a wake up call, and you think, how am I going to deal with this?"
Fergie later shared the screen grab of her interview on official Instagram handle.
"I am recuperating at the moment but keen to share my story here on my podcast, in the hope it encourages everyone who can to get screened.
"Thank you doesn’t quite cover it to all of my doctors, nurses and medical professionals. I’m beyond lucky to have you. I encourage everyone to get checked[sic]," she checked.
