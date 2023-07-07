Kate Middleton gives sweet kiss to William as couple gets romantic at charity polo match

Kate Middleton showed off her love to Prince William as she cheered on her husband at a charity polo match in Windsor on Thursday.

PDA is generally not the norm when it comes to Kate and William, but the Prince and Princess of Wales seemingly broke their own rules while expressing their feelings for each other in public during an event.

Princess Kate even brought smile to William's face as she gave him a sweet kiss to congratulate him on winning the match with his team. The future King also appeared getting romantic with his wife and did not miss the opportunity to respond in the same manner.

Princess Kate, 41, stunned onlookers with her chic appearance at the ground, looking summery in a blue Beulah London midi outfit as she took took part in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club. While, William appeared to be a super athlete in a blazer, shirt and trousers.

The match raised funds and awareness for 11 charities supported by the royal couple.

Soon after receiving winning trophy, William was quick to greet Kate and gave her a kiss on both cheeks. Kate, meanwhile, gave his arms a supportive rub as she whispered congratulations to him and later patted him on the back as he made his way back to the podium.

The Princess was also seen kissing her husband as he secured a polo victory and collected the trophy. Kate also gifted the winning team their trophy, and took pictures with the group before the pair left with their arms wrapped around each other.

William and his estranged brother Prince Harry have followed in their father King Charles and late grandfather Prince Philip's footsteps with their love of the sport.

