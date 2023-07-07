Britney Spears 'yelled in British accent' after being 'slapped' in America

Toxic singer Britney Spears reportedly reacted in a British accent after being hit by Victor Wembanyama's security team.

The pop star, 41, 'yelled in British accent' after being "slapped" by the NBA player's bodyguard.



An eyewitness, according to The Mirror, revealed that Britney reacted to the incident shouting: "This is f***ing America."

Spears later made a police complaint after she was allegedly "backhanded" by the sportsman's security guard.



The shocking incident occurred after the singer had attempted to get Victor's attention at celebrity hotspot Catch inside the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas.

Britney, who is a "fan" of the player, reportedly went up to him to ask for a photo together. She allegedly “tapped him on his back, right shoulder”, and the security then allegedly “backhanded her," according to TMZ.

And now the publication has revealed to whole incident took place with the Toxic singer using a British accent, according to an eye witness. Brian Grajales, told the site how he was outside of the restaurant on Wednesday and saw it all go down.

According to the eyewitness, the star "infiltrated" her way into the basketball player's circle before leaning in and saying in a British accent: "Excuse me, sir ... excuse me, sir." As she went one further and touched Victor's back, the bodyguard is said to have backhanded her in the face.

Earlier, TMZ had claimed that the case won't be handled as a criminal matter as it was reportedly determined that the security guard was only trying to defend the star and not hurt the singer. It's said the guard didn't know who the singer was when he slapped her.

