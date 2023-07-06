'Turkish Messi': Real Madrid sign Arda Guler from Fenerbahçe

Turkish player Arda Guler. — AFP/File

Real Madrid on Thursday sealed a deal with Turkish player Arda Guler from Fenerbahçe for a fee of €18m plus add-ons with the inclusion of a sell-on clause.

Dubbed as the 'Turkish Messi', the 18-year-old player has signed a six-year contract with the Madrid-based club.

“The 18-year-old Turkish star comes to our club having won the Cup and been named man of the match in the final,” the club stated in an official announcement.

“Arda Güler is now a Real Madrid player. Our club adds to its squad in the form of one of the hottest young prospects in world football. The 18-year-old has just been crowned a Turkish Cup champion with Fenerbahçe this season, as well as being voted man of the match in the final.

"The new Real Madrid signing made his first-team debut for Fenerbahçe in August 2021, in a Europa League qualifier which came before his 17th birthday. In that 21-22 campaign, Güler went on to play 16 times and score three goals for his club.”

Guler emerged as one of the hottest prospects in football in the past few months and had many clubs fighting to get the teenager's signature.

Arch-rivals Real Madrid and FC Barcelona also had a bidding war for the Turkish prodigy. However, the teenager chose Los Blancos as his next destination, despite Barcelona negotiating with the player’s entourage first.

Madrid’s new no. 11, Rodrygo also welcomed the youngster in the team saying, “Another talent joins our Madrid family! Welcome @10ardaguler”

The teenager bid farewell to his previous club and posted on Twitter: “It’s hard to say goodbye, but I had to take this decision to make those who believe in me more proud, to give hope to everyone who is about to give up and to prove that Turkish youth can achieve anything they want.”

It must be noted that the Whites have already signed four players in the summer transfer window. Fran Garcia, Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham and Joselu were the first four signings done by Los Blancos.

Garcia was bought from Rayo Vallecano for €3m, Brahim returned from his three-year loan spell at AC Milan while Bellingham was bought for a record fee of €103m from the German club Borussia Dortmund and Joselu was brought on loan from Espanyol on a one-year deal.